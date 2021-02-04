https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/official-despite-numerous-hurdles-president-trump-shattered-record-greatest-market-increase-us-history/

President Trump shattered the record books with the greatest market increase in US History.



It’s official – President Trump oversaw the greatest market increase in US history. Never have the markets increased so much in US history.

Even with the meteoric decrease in the markets during the COVID collapse in March, President Trump still managed to turn the economy around and reign over the greatest bull market and the greatest bear market reversal in history. These records will likely never be broken for a number of reasons.

Per our calculations:

President Trump has overseen the two greatest market increases in history. The markets increased by over 12,000 points (12,855) from the date President Trump won the 2016 election (18,333) to January 20, 2021, his last day in office (31,188). No President has seen the DOW increase so much in such little time. This past year since March, the markets did it again from a low of 18,591 on March 23. This bull market may never be matched. The largest increase any President oversaw previously was Obama who saw the markets increase 6,658 between December 2013 and December 2018. But this includes an increase of more than 1,400 points after the Trump win in the 2016 election and the end of 2018. President Trump has over seen the largest single day increase in DOW history (2,113 on March 24, 2020). President Trump saw the fastest increase between major market milestones of 500, 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 10,000 and 11,000 point increases in the DOW. President Trump set the record for the most all time highs in a single year in DOW history (71 in 2017). President Trump set the record for the most all time highs for a President in his first year in office (2017). President Trump set the record for the largest annual increase in the DOW in history (5,211 in 2019). President Trump tied Ronald Reagan for the most daily all-time highs for the DOW in a row (12 in January 87 and February 2017). The DOW increased by 70% between the day President Trump won the 2016 election and January 20, 2021.

In 2018 the Jerome Powell and the FED nearly tanked the economy with a constant battering of rate increases in an attempt to stall the economy. This was after the FED kept rates at 0% for seven of Obama’s eight years in office. Eventually the FED decreased the rates which resulted in another Trump economic flurry. Then COVID 19 hit in 2020 and the markets fell below the market levels on election day in 2016. But President Trump turned around the economy again at a record setting pace after shutting down the economy in March 2020. The President’s economy was the best in history.

There are many more records set by the DOW, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq during President Trump’s time in office. Suffice it to say that President Trump was the greatest President in stock market history.

