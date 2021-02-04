http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fGdfCbFTmg8/

January 2021 homicides in Philadelphia surged nearly 30 percent higher than the number of homicides witnessed in the city during January 2020.

WHYY reports Philadelphia saw a total of 50 homicides in January 2021, versus 38 homicides over the same period last year.

Moreover, more than 140 people were shot in January 2021, and the victims included “nearly a dozen children under the age of 18.”

Isaac “Ikey Raw” Gardner, the head of Unsolved Murders, believes the violence will not relent until the face mask requirement is ended. WHYY summed up Gardner’s position by indicating his belief wearing masks has “emboldened shooters by giving them an easy way to conceal their identities.”

On February 3, 2021, Breitbart News noted that carjackings are also surging in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out there were 59 carjackings in Philly during January 2021, versus 18 in January 2020.

Carjackings are also surging in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, were security firms are being hired to try to protect city residents who pull to pump fuel into their vehicles.

