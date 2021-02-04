https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/justice-dept-drops-suit-accusing-yale-discriminating-white-asian-applicants/

(CNBC) – The Department of Justice on Wednesday dropped a case against Yale University in which it alleged that the Ivy League institution was discriminating against White and Asian applicants in its admissions process.

The decision, announced in a filing in federal district court in Connecticut, marks a reversal from the Justice Department’s stance under former President Donald Trump, whose administration opposed education policies geared toward increasing racial diversity. President Joe Biden had made racial equity a top priority of his administration.

Yale had denied the allegations that its admissions practices were discriminatory. In a statement, spokeswoman Karen Peart said that the school was “gratified” by the DOJ’s decision.

