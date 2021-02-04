https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/katie-pavlich-rips-the-white-house-spin-on-what-the-cdc-director-said-about-opening-schools/

Katie Pavlich ripped the latest White House spin that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was only “speaking in her personal capacity” in the dust-up we told you about yesterday where she said that schools can be safely opened before teachers are vaccinated:

White House is now saying CDC Director Walensky was “speaking in her personal capacity” when discussing vaccinations for teachers and opening schools. To be clear, she was not speaking in her personal capacity, but as the CDC Director. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2021

ICYMI, here’s the quote that started it all:

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.” — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 3, 2021

A lot of interest in this quote, so here’s the full part from @CDCDirector on school reopenings. pic.twitter.com/W7D6kaSmHR — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 3, 2021

And WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled when asked about it at the briefing today:

REPORTER: “If it comes down to a binary choice, who would the president choose — the kids or the teachers?” PSAKI: “I think that’s a little bit unfair how you posed that question.” pic.twitter.com/e6mO7Bw4aE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2021

What happened to “listen to the science?”:

The CDC Director has contradicted everything Psaki just said here and yet it’s strange we don’t have a 5 alarm fire coming from the press about listening to experts and screaming at her about it. https://t.co/uYQsHBYG6X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2021

As for Walensky speaking in her personal capacity, Katie correctly noted that she doubled-down on it last night while on Rachel Maddow’s show:

In fact, she said vaccination is not a prerequisite for opening schools during an official White House coronavirus briefing yesterday and then again last night on MSNBC, where her title was “CDC Director Rochelle Walensky” https://t.co/Jfa1dxq4um — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2021

Watch:

CDC Director Walensky expands on her remarks earlier today that schools can safely reopen without vaccinating teachers. Here is the full exchange with Rachel Maddow: pic.twitter.com/wSt4NRMuPi — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) February 4, 2021

The Biden White House, in Gif form:

Head of CDC & Fmr Chief of Infectious Diseases at Mass General Hospital: “Vaccination is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.” Biden White House: pic.twitter.com/rwCDCoabOM — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 4, 2021

Not a good look for the White House, that’s for sure:

White House Press Sec: We are going to fight the virus with scientists, health experts* and facts *Unless it’s CDC Director and Dr. Rochelle Walensky — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2021

Now, imagine if this were still the Trump White House:

This is insane. The Trump White House wouldn’t get away with this nor should this West Wing. https://t.co/2wJE3pe9Dk — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 4, 2021

