Katie Pavlich ripped the latest White House spin that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was only “speaking in her personal capacity” in the dust-up we told you about yesterday where she said that schools can be safely opened before teachers are vaccinated:

ICYMI, here’s the quote that started it all:

And WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled when asked about it at the briefing today:

What happened to “listen to the science?”:

As for Walensky speaking in her personal capacity, Katie correctly noted that she doubled-down on it last night while on Rachel Maddow’s show:

Watch:

The Biden White House, in Gif form:

Not a good look for the White House, that’s for sure:

Now, imagine if this were still the Trump White House:

***

