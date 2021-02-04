https://hannity.com/media-room/king-joe-bernie-aoc-introduce-bill-requiring-biden-to-designate-climate-change-national-emergency/

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.20

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Friday’s vote on the Coronavirus relief plan as a “hostage situation,” calling the legislation a gift to America’s biggest corporations and wealthiest residents.

“Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC, who is critical of the stimulus, said this when I asked if she was disappointed by Bernie Sanders’ position in support: “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her fierce opposition to the Senate’s bipartisan Coronavirus relief package Friday; calling the legislation “shameful” and “crumbs” for American families.

“Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the House Floor.

.@RepAOC @AOC: “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open…” pic.twitter.com/PaFGc9ncKM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020

“Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs for our families, and the option that we have is to let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars!” she screamed.

