Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Thursday he’ll vote to remove fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee posts unless she “comes out and publicly shows that she has moved on” and shows some “contriteness” for her controversial statements about QAnon conspiracies.

“I wish this vote on the floor today to remove her committees was something that we didn’t have to do because it would have been done by our side,” the Illinois Republican said on CNN’s “New Day” on the morning after House Republicans agreed to allow her to keep her memberships, and before the full House was to vote Thursday on removing her from the posts.

“To see her come out of this in a strong position was crazy,” Kinzinger said, adding that he is not sure Greene will back down.

“That takes eating a lot of humble pie and it’s probably going to hurt her fundraising base so I’m not sure that’s going to happen,” said Kinzinger. “I think a lot of this kind of boisterousness on her part is to get a bunch of Twitter followers and to raise a bunch of money.”

According to reports, Greene, R-Ga., told her fellow Republicans during Wednesday’s conference meeting that she’d made a mistake about being curious about the QAnon conspiracy theory, but Kinzinger said he did not hear her apologize.

“Maybe she did say it, but the bottom line is, I think until she publicly disavows all her comments from the past and says, you know, everything going forward, you know, I don’t take it too seriously,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger said he is glad that the Republican conference voted overwhelmingly to keep Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in her leadership position, after opponents called for her to be stripped of the post over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

However, he said he was disappointed in the level of defense for Cheney while Greene’s issues were discussed for a “significant amount of time.”

“Liz committed no sin except to vote her conscience,” said Kinzinger, who also voted to impeach Trump. “Who is the one that put everybody in our party in an awkward position on impeachment? It wasn’t Liz Cheney. It wasn’t me. It was Donald Trump.”

The lawmaker also confirmed that about half the Republicans in the room applauded for Greene and he finds that “disappointing by a factor of 1,000.”

