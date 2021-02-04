http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RQmu5wOXWaI/

A school in Los Angeles was spotted on Wednesday allowing children onto campus despite ongoing coronavirus closures. The reason: they were there to film a television show, not to attend classes.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) continues to keep schools closed, thanks in large part to opposition by teachers’ unions to re-opening — much to the frustration of local parents.

However, health guidelines permit filming at schools.

Local CBS affiliate KCAL-9 reported (original emphasis):

When a parent walked by Kester Avenue Elementary School Wednesday morning, she was shocked to see kids on campus despite the Los Angeles Unified School District keeping schools closed for instruction during the pandemic. “Apparently, LAUSD is allowing dozens of kids on campus to work and do a shoot for Apple TV but they say it’s unsafe to have kids on campus to learn,” said Jenny Hontz. “What on Earth? This is completely insane!” …

Regarding the filming, the district said: Filming on school district property is subject to state and county health standards, which are different than those which allow schools to provide in-person instruction. State rules currently allow filming at schools even though those same schools do not meet the state rules to reopen. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he believes schools can reopen even before teachers are vaccinated, given appropriate social distancing and protective equipment. But the local teachers' unions insist on vaccination.

