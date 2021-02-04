https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/teen-wisconsin-shooting-kyle-rittenhouse/2021/02/04/id/1008677

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., over the summer, is in a “safe house” due to threats, according to his lawyer, Newsweek reports.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion saying the court was unable to deliver a hearing notice for Rittenhouse at the address he listed as his home on his release paperwork and asked the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest, stating he violated his bail agreement by not disclosing his address after he was released in November on $2 million bond.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000 for the violation.

“In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant’s whereabouts at all times,” the motion states. “After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

“Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely.”

They also wrote in their filing that Rittenhouse “demonstrated his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on Jan. 5, 2021, and drinking 3 beers in the company of known ‘Proud Boys’ while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a ‘Free as (expletive)’ shirt.”

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s lawyer, said the teen moved into a safe house and deleted his social media account after receiving death threats.

“It is noteworthy that the state has only now decided to file a motion to increase bond in this case, despite having corresponded with (defense attorney Corey) Chirafisi regarding the change in Kyle’s residence over two months ago,” Richards wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

