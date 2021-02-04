https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537325-live-coverage-house-debates-removing-greene-from-committees

The House will vote Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments due to her endorsement of conspiracy theories and violence against Democratic politicians.

House Republicans declined to take action against Greene themselves, which prompted Democrats to move unilaterally to prevent her from serving on committees.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyRepublicans rally to keep Cheney in power Greene apologizes to GOP colleagues — and gets standing ovation Greene asserts Democrats ‘helping’ her with push to drop her from committees MORE (R-Calif.) condemned Greene’s past statements in support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggestions that school shootings were staged and endorsement of executing Democrats. But Greene also has the support of former President Trump Donald Trump Pelosi pushing Newsom to pick Schiff for next California AG: report Palm Beach town attorney says Trump should be able to live at Mar-a-Lago Trump helipad at Mar-a-Lago to soon be demolished MORE, whose supporters McCarthy is wary of alienating.

Thursday’s vote is expected to fall largely along party lines.

The debate is set to begin on the rule covering the measure at 12:30. The House will vote on the rule at about 1:30, with a final vote later on Thursday.

Keep up with the debate below.

Greene expresses regret for statements in floor speech

1:10 p.m.

Greene gave a floor speech in which she expressed regret for her controversial comments regarding school shootings and 9/11 prior to her run for office.

During her speech, Greene said she’s a “very regular American,” adding that she wasn’t a political person until former President Trump ran for election.

Greene said she started looking things up on the internet at the end of 2017 when she stumbled across QAnon posts.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true, and I would ask questions about them and I would talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret,” Greene said. She said she stopped believing QAnon in 2018.

Greene said that school shootings are “absolutely real,” and added that “9/11 absolutely happened.”

The Georgia Republican said she never expressed any of those views on the campaign trail, and since she was elected. She said they no longer represent her values.

“These are words of the past and they do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values,” Greene said.

— Jordan Williams

House begins floor debate on Greene

12:54 p.m.

Preliminary House floor debate has begun on the resolution up for a vote later today on ousting Greene from committees.

The House first has to pass a procedural rule that establishes parameters for floor debate on the actual resolution. Then it will move to debate on the resolution before a vote.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) kicked off floor debate by expressing disgust that Republicans applauded Greene during a private conference meeting the night before.

“Will they not draw the line at calling for the assassination of another member of this body?” McGovern asked of Republicans.

Rep. Tom Cole Thomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeTop House Republican suggests Ethics panel should review Greene committee assignments House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Gulf grows between GOP’s McConnell, McCarthy MORE (Okla.), the top Republican on the House Rule Committee, said that he found Greene’s past comments “deeply offensive” but noted that she expressed “regret” during the private meeting.

Cole argued that Democrats were risking a slippery slope by taking unilateral action against a member of the minority party. Typically, members of leadership have taken action on their own to remove controversial lawmakers from committees, such as former Res. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingTop House Republican suggests Ethics panel should review Greene committee assignments House to vote Thursday to drop Greene from all committees Greene’s future on House committees in limbo after GOP meeting MORE (R-Iowa) in 2019.

“Today’s resolution raises serious questions for this institution,” Cole said.

— Cristina Marcos

