(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Household of Faith Family Worship Church International in New Orleans, Louisiana, raised a combined total of $125,000 to help local residents pay their electricity bills.

First Lady Dale Barriere, wife of Senior Pastor Antoine M. Barriere, told The Christian Post that the reason for the fundraiser was because God told them to do it. “Our prayer was how can we help those who are hurting, and He said $100 towards Entrgy bill. Our hope is to encourage the community to never give up and when you think there’s no help, out of the blue help steps in.”

The money raised went to Entergy, New Orleans’ main supplier of electricity. Entergy matched $50,000 of the funds themselves. Then the church and local businesses raised an additional $25,000 to help the community. This comes at a time when electricity in New Orleans doubled for many users, with some blaming Entergy for the bill hike.

