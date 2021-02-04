https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/man-gets-new-face-and-new-hands-after-fire-first-in-history/

A 22-year-old New Jersey man who was badly burned in a fiery car wreck is the recipient of the first successful face and double hand transplant.

Joe DiMeo was driving home after a late shift at work in July 2018 when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car. The vehicle hit a curb and utility pole before flipping over and bursting into flames. A passing driver who saw the accident pulled over and rescued DiMeo from the burning wreckage.

DiMeo suffered third-degree burns on 80 percent of his body. He spent months in a medically induced coma and underwent 20 reconstructive surgeries and multiple skin grafts to treat his extensive injuries. Doctors had to amputate his fingertips, and DiMeo suffered severe facial scarring and had no lips or eyelids, which affected his vision and severely limited his ability to live a functional and independent life.

