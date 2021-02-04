https://www.pasadenanow.com/main/man-robs-pasadena-restaurant-of-chicken-and-waffles-at-gunpoint/

A gunman fled with food after holding up a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon after being told to put on a face mask, police said.

The robbery took place about 5:40 p.m. at the restaurant, 830 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena police Lt. William Grisafe said.

Two men entered the businesses, Lt. Lt. Marcia Taglioretti said. One of them was not wearing a face covering, as required by public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and became involved in an argument with employees over it.

The guy told the cook, "PUT THE CHICKEN IN THE BAG."

The maskless man pulled a handgun, pointed it at an employee and “said something to the effect of, ‘What are you going to to about it?’” she said.

Police said the gunman then walked into the kitchen area, grabbed food items and placed them into a container. A total of four employees ran out of the store.

The robber was last seen exiting the front door of the store, Taglioretti said.

The only items initially believed to have been stolen were food, including the eatery’s trademark chicken and waffles, according to Grisafe. No injuries were reported.

The gunman was described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds, with tattoos on his face and neck, police said. He had a light complexion, hazel eyes and curly black hair worn at shoulder length. He wore a green long-sleeve sweater and white sweatpants with black polka dots.

The second man who accompanied the gunman, but did not appear to actively take part in the robbery, was described as a Latino man between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with a shaved head. He wore a blue jacket and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information can reach the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4620. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

