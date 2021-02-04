https://disrn.com/news/marco-rubio-says-impeachment-proves-dems-have-psychological-obsession-with-trump/

Last Updated Feb 4th, 2021 at 5:06 pm

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) claims Democrats are impeaching former President Donald Trump, despite the fact that he has already left office, because they have “a psychological obsession” with him.

Rubio said during a recent appearance on Fox News show “America’s Newsroom” that the January 6 breach of the Capitol building “hurt our country” and “can never happen again.”

“I think the people who did it need to be arrested, charged, and put in jail, convicted, and at the same time, I think the country needs to move forward. We’ve got a lot of issues that we need to be working on,” he said.

Rubio also said the Senate should not spend the time “on an impeachment trial who’s — the president who’s no longer in office.”

“Here’s why that’s relevant. Impeachment, the automatic penalty for impeachment is removal from office,” he said. “How can you remove a president that’s not in office from office? The only reason we have impeachment is because you can’t criminally charge a sitting president, and that’s no longer the case. So I think that it’s a big waste of time.”

The senator said the legislative body needs to focus on other matters.

“This is about, I believe it’s a psychological obsession with the president,” he said. “They can’t just let it go”

