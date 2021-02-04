https://www.dailywire.com/news/marjorie-greene-removed-from-committees-multiple-republicans-vote-to-remove-her

The House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments on Thursday following a range of controversial remarks that she made in the past while embracing debunked conspiracy theories.

Greene was removed from her assignments following a 230-199 vote where 11 Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats.

The vote came after Greene renounced some the incendiary remarks that she made in the past during a 10-minute speech on the House floor.

“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values,” she said.

Of the 11 Republicans who voted to remove Greene, three were members of her freshman class, including Reps. Carlos Gimenez (FL), Young Kim (CA), and Nicole Malliotakis (NY).

The other eight Republicans were Reps. Chris Jacobs (NY), John Katko (NY), Adam Kinzinger (IL), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL), Chris Smith (NJ), Fred Upton (MI), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA).

