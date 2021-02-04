https://www.theblaze.com/news/maxine-waters-trump-impeachment-murder-capitol

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said that former President Donald Trump should “absolutely” be charged with premeditated murder for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC host Joy Reid, Waters claimed without evidence that Trump “had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol.”

Waters also made another accusation, “There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in this campaign.”

“As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion with his insurrection,” Waters said of Trump. “We have to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice.”

Waters continued, “For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew he had absolutely initiated it – and as some of them said, ‘He invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.'”

In January, Waters called for Trump to be impeached for a second time because he is “capable of starting a civil war.”

“This president has spent four years abusing his power, lying, embracing authoritarianism [and] radicalizing his supporters against democracy,” Waters said last month on the House floor. “This corruption poisoned the minds of his supporters, inciting them to willingly join white supremacists, neo-Nazis and paramilitary extremists in a siege of the United States Capitol building, the very seat of American democracy.”

Waters called Trump “the worst president in the history of the United States.”

“This president intends to exercise power long after he is out of office …,” she said, “we should be concerned that the Republicans will not defend him and he is capable of starting a civil war. He must be impeached. He must be stopped now.”

Waters has her own history of spouting political rhetoric that could be considered inciting dangerous confrontations.

In June 2018, Waters delivered a fiery speech where she called on her followers to harass staffers of the Trump administration.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters commanded.

In September 2018, Waters talked about her controversial command to harass Trump Cabinet members, and said, “I did not threaten [Trump] constituents and supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do that that time.”

