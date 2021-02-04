http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UPw-9T2X4Rs/

Thursday, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) criticized Republicans on MSNBC for supporting President Donald Trump feeding the country the “mother’s milk of domestic terrorism” by claiming President Joe Biden’s election win and “government was illegitimate.”

McCaskill said, “What we have to do for a moment is take a time-out from the QAnon lady and crazy town and get back to the big lie because what we know about domestic terrorism, the mother’s milk of domestic terrorism is believing that their government is illegitimate. The illegitimacy of government is what feeds domestic terrorism. No one did more to feed that lie than Donald Trump. That’s why he was impeached while he was in office.”

She continued, “The really shocking thing about this is that we don’t often enough take time out to realize the majority of the Republicans in the building are okay with it. They’re fine. That the president made people in this country believe their government was illegitimate. They’re just great. It’s just no problem. That’s why this is so dangerous. You know, whether or not she serves on a committee or not, and you know, she’s a kook, and some of the senators have said she’s a kook, the real problem here is this huge number of elected officials in the Republican Party saying, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s okay for you to believe that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. That’s just hunky-dory.’ It’s disgusting and dangerous.”

