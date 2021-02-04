https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-wants-to-make-voter-fraud-legal/

Michigan wants absentee applications automatically mailed to voters every federal election cycle

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called for a number of changes to Michigan election law this week, endorsing a plan that would make her decision to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter during the 2020 election a state requirement moving forward.

During a Monday afternoon news briefing, Benson and Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler outlined a legislative agenda that also included making Election Day a state holiday, banning open carry of guns at within 100 feet of a polling location and giving clerks two weeks ahead of Election Day to process absentee ballots, as well as guaranteeing ballots postmarked by Election Day be counted even if they arrive late.

Benson, a Democrat, said she was concerned by proposals popping up in Michigan and around the country to “restore faith” in elections with policies that would make it harder to vote in-person and absentee. She said the November election was the most successful and secure in history, noting her goal is to “advance the will” of Michigan residents who backed increased access to absentee voting in 2018.

“Today, there are those in the Legislature who would seek to roll back access to the vote,” she said. “Indeed, if these legislators truly want to support elections, their task is simple: Tell the voters the truth.”

Benson’s decision to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter ahead of the 2020 presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic drew ire from Republicans, who argued she didn’t have the authority to do it and contended the move could make elections less secure. The courts ultimately upheld Benson’s action.

In the November 2020 election, 57% of total votes cast were absentee — about 3.2 million of the state’s 5,568,097 ballots — contributing to record-high voter turnout in Michigan.

Benson’s policy priorities are expected to be introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Matt Koleszar, vice-chair of the House Elections and Ethics Committee, and state Sens. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, and Paul Wojno, D-Warren.

The Senate Oversight Committee is currently continuing an ongoing probe into the state’s elections system. Committee Chair Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, previously told MLive he anticipates concluding those hearings in the next two months and issuing a report summarizing findings about the 2020 election and proposing reforms to improve the process.

