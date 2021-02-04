https://babylonbee.com/news/migrant-child-inspired-by-old-obama-hope-poster-hanging-in-cell/

ARIZONA—”It’s tough going sometimes, but then I look up and see his face, and I know it’s going to be OK,” says Miguel Perez, a 6-year-old migrant child detained in a facility near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The child gestures toward a poster hung in his little cell when it was built a decade ago: it’s an Obama HOPE poster. For many of us, it’s a political statement. For Perez, it represents exactly what it says on the ticket: hope for progress and justice.

President Obama had ordered the posters hung in the cells to inspire the children coming across the border and to keep them happy and hopeful during their months in the inhumane, chain-link fence containers.

“Is that man going to save me?” Miguel asks, a flicker of hope in his eyes. “Mister… Ho-pay?”

A border patrol agent guarding his cell smiles and looks down at him. “No. He built the cages. And his right-hand man is running the show now. Maybe in four years, kid.”

