Former Vice President Mike Pence is joining The Heritage Foundation, where he will be a distinguished visiting fellow, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

Pence will deliver speeches, work to advise experts at the foundation on matters of public policy, and contribute a monthly column to the foundation’s news outlet The Daily Signal.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” said Heritage President Kay C. James in a statement. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”

Pence said in a statement: “The Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American.”

