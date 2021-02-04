https://www.theblaze.com/news/mike-pence-joins-heritage-foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence has a new gig now that his time at the White House has ended. The Heritage Foundation announced Thursday that Pence will be joining the venerable conservative think tank as a distinguished visiting fellow.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” Heritage President Kay C. James in a statement said. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”

The Heritage Foundation is a nationally recognized think tank based in Washington, D.C., and founded in 1973 that promotes limited government, free markets, traditional American values, and a strong national defense in its policy work.

As a distinguished visiting fellow, Pence will advise Heritage experts on public policy, deliver speeches on policy issues, and write a monthly column for the Daily Signal, a publication of Heritage.

“The Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American,” Pence said. “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom.”

“Mike Pence served with honor and excellence in his home state of Indiana as a congressman and as governor before becoming one of the most consequential vice presidents of our time,” James said. “A man of faith, principle, and character, Vice President Pence is a heroic protector and defender the Constitution and the values that unite us as a nation.

“I am overjoyed that Heritage will continue to work alongside Vice President Pence as we have for the last 30 years. As much as we’ve accomplished in that time, especially over the last four years, there is so much more to be done. Knowing that Vice President Pence is still in the fight is an adrenaline shot for the entire conservative movement.”

