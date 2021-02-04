https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mitt-romney-embraces-big-government/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Insurrection Lie… What really happened at the Capitol…
January 13, 2021
Kanye and Kim getting divorced…
January 5, 2021
Billionaire heir killed in fiery car crash…
December 20, 2020
Justice Alito’s dissent…
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy