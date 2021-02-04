https://www.theblaze.com/news/music-label-indefinitely-suspends-country-star-morgan-wallen-after-video-shows-him-using-n-word

Big Loud Records — country singer Morgan Wallen’s record label — has issued an indefinite suspension of Wallen after video surfaced of him using the N-word.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from ABC News, Big Loud Records suspended 27-year-old Wallen for an indefinite period of time after the video emerged.

On Tuesday, TMZ released a video featuring Wallen — who was shouting vulgarities during an apparent “rowdy night out” — using the racial slur.

According to TMZ:

The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan’s home at around midnight, they were extremely loud … honking horns and talking loudly … loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics. As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says … “take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****” … before finally heading in.

TMZ reported that the video was filmed on Sunday evening.

What did the music label do?

In a statement, Big Loud Records said, “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely. Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

According to the report, iHeartMedia and Entercom radio also announced that it has removed all of Wallen’s music from its stations’ playlists.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Entercom said, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, we’ve discussed the incident with our Country brand leadership team and together have made the decision to remove Morgan’s music from Entercom’s playlists.”

Viacom-owned CMT also suspended Wallen’s music. In a Twitter post, CMT announced, “After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion.”

Wallen has since issued a public apology for the video, telling TMZ that his use of the word was “unacceptable and inappropriate.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said in a statement. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

