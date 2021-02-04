https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/myanmar-blocks-facebook-resistance-grows-coup/

(AP NEWS) – Myanmar’s new military government blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday’s coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Facebook is especially popular in Myanmar and is how most people access the internet.

The military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians.

