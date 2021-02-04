http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o13hNL73f1k/

The NAACP Nashville chapter is offering to educate country singer Morgan Wallen after his use of the N-word was caught on video while the singer was coming home after partying with friends.

Sheryl Guinn, president of NAACP Nashville, has expressed that she would like the opportunity to “educate” the country singer, according to a report by TMZ. Guinn told TMZ that Wallen apologizing is a good start but added that an apology won’t mean anything if the singer doesn’t work to fix the issue that led to him dropping the N-word in such a casual manner.

The NAACP leader went on to say that people shouldn’t be using the N-word — even if they believe it’s not being used in an offensive manner — and that the word should be removed from everyone’s vocabulary, even if they’re just talking to family — or in Wallen’s case, with friends.

The NAACP Nashville chapter is inviting the singer to have a conversation about what happened, so that they can educate him on why the N-word is hurtful. Guinn added that she would be willing to meet with Wallen privately or in a group setting.

Wallen has faced heavy backlash after a video surfaced in which the singer can be seen and heard returning to his Nashville home with friends. Wallen told one person to “take care of this pussy-ass nigga,” apparently referring to another friend.

While the singer has apologized for his remarks, he has nonetheless been dropped from radio networks, major streaming platforms, the Country Music Association, and disqualified from the 2021 ACM Awards.

Guinn told TMZ that she believes this moment could be a big turning point for Wallen, and that he could use his celebrity status for something “progressive.”

