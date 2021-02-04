https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nadler-gaetz-judiciary-meetings/2021/02/04/id/1008721

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’ request to begin each meeting of the House Judiciary Committee with the Pledge of Allegiance was denied by the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., reports Fox News.

“It’s unnecessary,” Nadler said after Gaetz made the request, ”in the spirit of national unity and pride.”

“The House begins every day with the Pledge of Allegiance, we’re covered by that.

“I appreciate the gentleman’s suggestion, but we are covered by the House,” Nadler added. “We all say the Pledge of Allegiance every day.”

Gaetz took to Twitter to air his grievances.

”I proposed that we begin each meeting of the House Judiciary Committee by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Democrats just said ‘no,”’ he tweeted.

”RepJerryNadler said it’s unnecessary.”

The House first started reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in 1988.

