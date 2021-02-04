https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-vaccine/2021/02/04/id/1008719

Florida police have issued a nationwide alert after a car was stolen containing $10,000 worth of COVID vaccine, NBC Miami reports.

Authorities say the car, a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with a Florida license plate NPJJ58, was stolen from Plant City, near Tampa, from a parking lot near a vaccine distribution location.

There were 30 vials of vaccine in the car that were properly refrigerated at the time they were stolen, according to the report. It was unclear whether the person who stole the car was aware the vaccine vials were inside.

According to a police report, the keys had been left in the car’s ignition.

A surveillance video was released of a person of interest in the case, whom authorities described as a man in his early 20s with long hair.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 813-757-9200, according to The Hill. Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the suspect.

