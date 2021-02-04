https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nbc-hack-triggered-by-normal-life-in-naples-florida/
As #Flordia fights community spread of COVID on a massive scale, this is a 15-second snapshot of a supermarket in Naples. Many employees and customers- even older ones- with no masks on inside. Store sign outside cites “medical exemptions,” we can’t ask questions. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/rNUSOPLjeB
— Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) February 3, 2021
‘Let them die’ — ER doctor says America shouldn’t waste time on those not wearing masks
He is on a retweet storm to smokescreen it all right now. pic.twitter.com/qL8HhgR3MA
— Joe Orosco (@AverageJoeLoros) February 4, 2021