A political consultant and campaign operative who is campaigning to become the chair of the Colorado Republican Party supported and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“The Republican Party today is not the Republican Party I signed up to work for,” Lockwood had said in August. “You don’t even hear Republicans talk about small government anymore. That’s why I was a Republican. I guess I’ve always been more libertarian than authoritarian.”

Republican voters have increasingly rejected the libertarian position of advancing corporate power and questioned the “small government” mantra. Creating a neutral playing field has proved insufficient when the Left actively works to use every societal institution as a weapon against their political opponents.

Lockwood told the Colorado Springs Gazette that he’d signed up to work with the far-left Lincoln Project during the 2020 election, a group recently rocked by a pedophilia scandal surrounding its founder.

Scott Gesler, an election lawyer, and Kristi Brown, the current Vice Chair of the Colorado GOP, are running against Lockwood. Both supported President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. George W. Bush was the last Republican to win the western state in a presidential election in 2004- which has since changed dramatically in terms of its population.

“Colorado Republicans do not want someone who publicly campaigned for and voted for Joe Biden to be the next leader of our party,” said Brown of Lockwood’s Never Trump takeover attempt. Republicans who caved to media shaming attempts and social ostracism for liberals are slated to receive the blame from real conservatives for the ascension of Biden, who has promised to enact a far-left policy agenda.

If Lockwood secures control of the Colorado Republican Party, it’s possible the party would serve as little more than controlled opposition to Democrats during his tenure. The citizens of Colorado need a party that serves as opposition to the President and the governor, as opposed to the other way around.

