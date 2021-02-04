https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/new-house-impeachment-managers-want-trump-to-testify-at-his-senate-trial/

House impeachment managers just announced that they want former President Trump to testify at his upcoming trial in the Senate:

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021”:

And they want this testimony no later than February 11:

They’re arguing there’s precedent for his testimony as well:

But would it make any difference if he did show up?

