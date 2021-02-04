https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/new-house-impeachment-managers-want-trump-to-testify-at-his-senate-trial/

House impeachment managers just announced that they want former President Trump to testify at his upcoming trial in the Senate:

1) Hse impeachment mgrs write to Trump. Ask him to testify under oath next week. Say “You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021”:

2) Impeachment mgrs: “In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

And they want this testimony no later than February 11:

3) Impeachment mgrs: “We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time/place.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

They’re arguing there’s precedent for his testimony as well:

4) Impeachment Mgrs: “Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office—and the Supreme Court held just last year that you were not immune from legal process while serving as President—so there is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

But would it make any difference if he did show up?

5) Impeachment mgrs: “If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

