https://www.theblaze.com/news/newsmax-anchor-apologizes-to-mypillow-mike-lindell

Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers issued an apology after he stormed off his own show during a conversation with pro-Trump businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

On Tuesday night, Lindell appeared on Newsmax where he spoke with Sellers about potential voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The end result featured the two in a shouting match over what Lindell said was “100% proof” of voter fraud. A clip of the exchange eventually showed a clearly angry Sellers leaving his chair — but not before Sellers insisted that there is no concrete evidence to back up Lindell’s claims.

Lindell has been under fire for alleging that Dominion Voting Systems was complicit in rigging the 2020 presidential election. Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit in response to Lindell’s allegations, and Lindell has permanently lost privileges to use Twitter for both personal and business purposes.

You can watch the original interview here and below.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday report from the Daily Mail, Sellers expressed his regret at how Tuesday night’s viral interview ended.

In Wednesday remarks, Sellers began his apology by insisting that Lindell is a “friend of this network.”

“If you watched ‘American Agenda’ yesterday, you may have seen something out of the ordinary happen during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow,” he said. “Mike is a friend of this network, and we were supposed to discuss Twitter’s decision to ban him and the impacts of cancel culture on his business. But there was some confusion, and Mike thought that we were to talk about voter fraud in the recent election. It’s a topic we have covered extensively on Newsmax.”

He continued by admitting that he was “frustrated” that the two couldn’t focus on the “current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture” and said that he certainly could have handled his frustrations better.

Sellers added, “[I]n hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently.”

“At Newsmax, we seek out all points of view,” Sellers continued. “Mike was back on Newsmax last night with Rob Schmidt on his show to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media. Mike also made clear he thinks Newsmax is ‘great’ — his words — and I can tell you he will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax,” he promised.

Editorial note: In the interest of full disclosure, MyPillow is a current advertiser on a program that appears on BlazeTV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

