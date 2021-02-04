https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/newsom-recall-now-unavoidable-newsoms-poll-numbers-tank-1-4-million-signatures-collected-recall-effort/

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall is unavoidable.

Newsom’s poll numbers are tanking and the recall effort has attracted 1.4 million signatures.

And just like that, we’re at 1.4 million signatures. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 4, 2021

According to two trusted California polls, Newsom’s approval rating has sharply dropped in the last few months.

Only 46% of California voters approve of Newsom’s job performance, down from a 67% approval rating from September.

Recall organizers have until March 17th to collect 1,495,709 signatures.

Californians are fed up with Newsom’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders that have destroyed thousands of small businesses.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

The Democrats in the California swamp are officially mobilizing to protect Newsom.

Via Politico:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t want to talk about the recall. But his allies can’t ignore it. The campaign to oust Newsom went from unlikely to unavoidable this week as pervasive frustration with Newsom’s pandemic management cut sharply into his approval numbers. The longer businesses have been closed, hospitals full and school campuses shut, the more the movement has gained traction beyond conservative social media circles. California Democrats and their political backers are bracing for a campaign nevertheless as recall organizers turn in hundreds of thousands of signatures. State lawmakers are proclaiming their support for Newsom, seeking to tamp down any signs of disunity. Interest groups and donors who would be called upon to fund a recall defense are quietly ramping up, with one union launching the first public counteroffensive. “Are we getting prepared to oppose it? Of course,” said Joe Cotchett, a longtime ally and donor to Newsom.

Recall organizers are working to gather 2 million signatures because they know Newsom and the Democrat machine will fight to toss out “invalid signatures.”

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

