AOC has really made a mess of … well, herself this time.

Not like this is anything new or unheard of, she has a history of saying and doing some silly things on social media (remember the garbage disposal thing?), but this time she’s done a real humdinger on herself.

First accusing Ted Cruz of trying to have her murdered (really?!), and then posting a video of herself telling her story.

Her truth.

Which continues to fall apart so much that #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett and #AOClied are trending on Twitter.

Candace Owens was good enough to really call her BS out:

Pretty sure Candace won this one.

So much so that now SHE’S trending.

You can’t ‘pose’ for photos showing how much you care and then act shocked when people don’t take you seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA

And to distract from all of the ridiculous and harmful EOs Biden has been signing.

Good times.

