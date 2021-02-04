https://www.dailywire.com/news/nick-cannon-viacomcbs-resume-professional-relationship-after-anti-white-anti-semitic-remarks

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), ViacomCBS has resumed its professional relationship with Nick Cannon and will allow him to resume production on his VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out” in the near future.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a spokesperson for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

While Nick Cannon did indeed apologize for his anti-Semitic remarks and visited with Jewish human rights groups to hear Holocaust survivor stories, he never specifically apologized for saying that white people were biologically inferior to black people due to the color of their skin.

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed on an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive. […] They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough … environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals; they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Cannon also spoke about conspiracies centered around “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America,” according to Page Six.

The anti-Semitic comments triggered ViacomCBS to terminate their relationship with Cannon. As noted by The Daily Wire at the time, the company cited only the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company’s statement said. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread after the firing, Cannon apologized to the Jewish community for his hateful comments.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote, in part.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he added. “The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

