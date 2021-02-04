https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/no-one-saw-this-coming-aoc-bernie-sanders-pitch-legislation-requiring-biden-to-skirt-congress-to-save-the-planet-of-course/

Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among Democrats who not only don’t want President Biden burdened by a need to go through the legislative process in regards to taking actions ostensibly designed to take action against climate change, but they’ve introduced legislation that would somehow require Biden to do what they want:

Aren’t these some of the same Democrats who constantly claimed Trump was an authoritarian and/or wannabe dictator and congressional Republicans enabled him?

From The Hill:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) introduced legislation on Thursday that would require the president to declare a national emergency on climate change.

Declaring a national emergency would give President Biden more power to combat climate change, including the ability to direct extra funding to the issue.

Welcome to the slippery slope:

And many in government have obviously been paying attention.

Judging from the number of EOs Biden has signed so far, it’s not as if he needed any encouragement from AOC, Sanders, or any other Democrats to sign some more.

As if!

