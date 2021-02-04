https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/no-one-saw-this-coming-aoc-bernie-sanders-pitch-legislation-requiring-biden-to-skirt-congress-to-save-the-planet-of-course/

Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among Democrats who not only don’t want President Biden burdened by a need to go through the legislative process in regards to taking actions ostensibly designed to take action against climate change, but they’ve introduced legislation that would somehow require Biden to do what they want:

JUST IN: Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez introduce legislation that would require Biden to declare national emergency on climate change https://t.co/IexmWxhhrL pic.twitter.com/Vpah2jUWxx — The Hill (@thehill) February 4, 2021

Aren’t these some of the same Democrats who constantly claimed Trump was an authoritarian and/or wannabe dictator and congressional Republicans enabled him?

If I understand correctly, these two legislators want to pass a bill that will require the executive to take action without a law passed by the legislature. Basically, “we vote to make Biden king.” https://t.co/NtQ6CdZxZZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 4, 2021

From The Hill:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) introduced legislation on Thursday that would require the president to declare a national emergency on climate change. Declaring a national emergency would give President Biden more power to combat climate change, including the ability to direct extra funding to the issue.

Welcome to the slippery slope:

Wow, no one saw this coming. Good thing we haven’t spent a year bending over & begging the government to declare emergencies & strip us of our rights to protect us. https://t.co/2wxibIVKW3 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 4, 2021

And many in government have obviously been paying attention.

They will use “climate change” as the lever to enact all their dream policies and empty your wallet. https://t.co/jbMlLzgN1n — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) February 4, 2021

Judging from the number of EOs Biden has signed so far, it’s not as if he needed any encouragement from AOC, Sanders, or any other Democrats to sign some more.

All the EOs shoved into existence at once was just the probing attack. Dictatorial power was their objective all along. — 3rd String Villain (@BBBE555) February 4, 2021

they are going all in on the BS https://t.co/JwCZCtyZNc — Bill (@William54525916) February 4, 2021

How about a bill that limits executive action and Congress start doing their job again. — Star-crossed_Liason (@SherriShultz) February 4, 2021

As if!

