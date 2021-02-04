http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WJ0niFQ8F1Q/

Disgraced CNN chief Jeff Zucker announced this week he will be leaving the far-left cable channel at the end of 2021.

“The truth is, back in November and December I had basically decided that it was time to move on now,” Zucker told the left-wing activists he speaks to during CNNLOL’s daily editorial call. “But since then I’ve had a change of heart. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year. And I feel really good about this decision.”

After failing everywhere else, Zucker was given the reins at CNNLOL in 2013, and within just a few years thoroughly and forever destroyed what was once a respected brand.

While CNNLOL was always left-leaning, under Zucker the news outlet’s ratings remained in the cellar as “CNN” became shorthand for “fake news,” as “CNN” became a national punchline that garnered knowing laughs in any American waiting room.

Outside of openly embracing left-wing activism, Zucker also pushed the failed outlet into a much darker place. Almost immediately under his failed leadership, CNNLOL openly embraced and encouraged riots in black neighborhoods and political violence against police officers and, eventually, against President Trump and his supporters.

Wielding proven lies like “Hands up, don’t shoot,” serially spreading debunked hate crime fables, openly defending left-wing terrorist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, cheering on harassment and violence against Trump and his supporters… Anarchy, racism, lies, blackmail, doxxing, conspiracy theories, harassment, and nihilism are what CNNLOL devolved into after Zucker realized that neither he nor the failed team he assembled were capable of influencing the culture and narrative in a positive, truthful, or constructive way.

What was most remarkable about Zucker’s shameless and shameful embrace of political terrorism and Big Lies was the fact he still utterly failed to lift CNNLOL out of last place in the cable news wars. So he basically destroyed this brand for no reason.

Zucker’s legacy will be one of ratings humiliations, fake news, smoke, fire, rubble, and burned out buildings, all of them in Democrat-run cities, and mostly in predominantly black, working class neighborhoods like Ferguson and Baltimore.

The Ku Klux Klan only wishes it could destroy as many black lives and neighborhoods as CNNLOL did under Zucker’s disgraceful leadership.

