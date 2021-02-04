https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/now-maxine-waters-accuses-trump-premeditated-murder/

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is known for her virulent hatred of President Trump, repeatedly shreiking at rallies and on the House floor over the past four years “Impeach 45!”

Now she’s accusing Trump of “premeditated murder.”

In an interview Tuesday with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Waters said she had been threatened several times by members of the public in voice mails, resulting in criminal charges.

“I have to watch my back. And I have to make sure that I’m not putting myself in a position where I can be harmed,” she said.

Waters said she can’t allow people to walk behind her, and she’s always looking for “strange-looking people loitering around.”

See the interview:

The congresswoman asserted that the people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were “following the president of the United States of America, who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol.”

“And even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign,” Waters claimed.

“He absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost because of this invasion with this insurrection,” she said.

“For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection, and not say a word because he absolutely knew he had initiated it … and as some of them said, ‘He invited us to come.'”

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University pointed out Waters has been a “standout” among those who have raced “to outdo each other in the most sensational claims of how Donald Trump could be prosecuted or impeached on an ever-expanding list of offenses.”

“Each claim is stated with absolute certainty despite long-standing questions or constitutional barriers,” she wrote on his personal website.

Waters’ murder charge, he said, was “made on MSNBC which has trafficked in such ridiculous theories without any pushback from the media or legal experts.”

And Reid, Turley added, “has had one of the most controversial records in television for her racially charged language, dubious legal arguments, and unsupported claims.”

Turley acknowledged that on day of the riot, “many of us noted that some of the rioters clearly brought ropes and other items that indicated preparation to the attack.”

“Those reports however cut both ways,” he wrote. “It certainly shows that those individuals had premeditation, but it also shows that the speech [by President Trump to a nearby rally] itself may not have been the incitement for those individuals. Critics can fairly note that the president had engaged in reckless rhetoric for weeks. However, there is a difference between reckless and criminal speech.”

He said that should such evidence produce charges, “it would allow such vicarious charges for homicide in a wide array of cases involving politicians.”

Turley noted Waters long has claimed her charges of impeachment are valid because “impeachment is whatever Congress says it is.”

However, Turley noted, “the same is not true of the criminal code.”

In Washington, D.C., he said, there are specific requirements for murder charges, including that a person “specifically intends to kill another purposely with premeditation and deliberation, or kills while in the process of committing a felony.”

“In this case, there is no evidence that Trump directly murdered anyone or sought the death of anyone,” he wrote.

