It’s the one that she wants, even if modern-day viewers skewer it as sexist.

Olivia Newton-John is defending her 1977 film, “Grease,” against Twitter attacks that the classic musical is sexist, misogynistic, rapey and racist.

The film was aired in the U.K. in December, sparking the backlash, according to the U.K. Express.

One viewer tweeted: “The drive-in/botched make-out session between Danny and Sandy hasn’t aged well. Film kinda glides right into song (”Sandy”) before viewers register the date rapey vibe of the scene they just saw #Grease.”

Another said: “Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey.”

Still another noted: “Grease was my favourite musical growing up. Still good but now I know how good it would’ve been if you know: not for racism.”

But Newton-John, who starred as Sandy in the film, with John Travolta as Danny, defended the movie, saying it was a “fun movie musical” and isn’t meant “to be taken so seriously,” USA Today reported.

“I think in this particular instance, it’s kind of silly because the movie was made in the ’70s about the ’50s,” Newton-John said. Gender roles were much different then than now, she noted.

“It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun,” she added. “I think everyone’s taking everything so seriously. I think we need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. And I didn’t see it like that at all, I think it’s just a fun movie that entertains people. That’s all.”

