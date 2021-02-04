https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/paraphrasing-john-kasich-if-chris-cuomo-really-wanted-to-try-and-make-things-right-he-should-go-to-new-york-and-apologize-to-everybody/

Chris Cuomo interviewed former John Kasich last night where the former Republican governor of Ohio said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should “go down into the well of the House, and apologize to everybody, including Nancy Pelosi… and denounce all that she said”:

Okay. Now, how about Kasich answer for John Weaver:

Kasich did fund Weaver for years and he should answer this question:

This is why cable news is garbage. Must. Protect. Their. Contributor:

Oh, and we’ll turn this around on Chris Cuomo:

“If Chris Cuomo really wanted to try and make things right he should go to New York and apologize to everybody, including Janice Dean… and denounce all the times he interviewed his brother on CNN”

