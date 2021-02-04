https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/paraphrasing-john-kasich-if-chris-cuomo-really-wanted-to-try-and-make-things-right-he-should-go-to-new-york-and-apologize-to-everybody/

Chris Cuomo interviewed former John Kasich last night where the former Republican governor of Ohio said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should “go down into the well of the House, and apologize to everybody, including Nancy Pelosi… and denounce all that she said”:

If Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene really wanted to try and make things right “she should go down into the well of the House, and apologize to everybody, including Nancy Pelosi… and denounce all that she said,” says former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. https://t.co/Ph57NUTyGd pic.twitter.com/6V7WtbEgUC — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2021

Okay. Now, how about Kasich answer for John Weaver:

When did John Kasich know about John Weaver? — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 4, 2021

Kasich did fund Weaver for years and he should answer this question:

What should John Weaver, the senior strategist @JohnKasich‘s campaign & super PAC paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to speak for and travel with Kasich from 2015-2019, do for all the young men he sexually harassed or promised political favors in return for sex? https://t.co/jCtNVDDc5n — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 4, 2021

This is why cable news is garbage. Must. Protect. Their. Contributor:

CNN has plenty of contributors & hosts who can denounce MTG, but they think Kasich has credibility as a “conservative Republican” so they use him to bash Rs (in this case, deservedly!) to the exclusion of asking Kasich anything that might undermine his utility for that purpose. — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 4, 2021

Oh, and we’ll turn this around on Chris Cuomo:

“If Chris Cuomo really wanted to try and make things right he should go to New York and apologize to everybody, including Janice Dean… and denounce all the times he interviewed his brother on CNN”

***

