https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-announces-creation-of-post-white-house-transition-office_3684650.html

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced the opening of a new post-White House “transition” office in the Washington, D.C. area.

In a statement Wednesday, Pence said the office will manage the correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements, and official activities for him and his wife Karen Pence—the former second lady.

“The vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon,” a press release said.

Pence’s last public appearance was Jan. 20, the day of the presidential inauguration, when he attended President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. Former President Donald Trump didn’t attend the event and instead opted to deliver a speech to supporters before returning to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Upon returning to his home state of Indiana on Inauguration Day, Pence wished Biden and his administration well.

“It’s been the greatest honor of my life,” Pence said to a small group of supporters in Indiana.

“It is great to be home back home again. Thank you for coming out,” he added. “To be able to fly home to my hometown means more than I can tell you… Thank you for your support, thank you for your prayers. We felt them every day.”

Among supporters of Trump, Pence’s reputation took a hit in recent weeks as he presided over the joint session of Congress to certify President Joe Biden’s win on Jan. 6. A day before the joint session, Pence spokesman Marc Short said there was no constitutionally backed mandate for Pence to challenge the electoral vote, as Trump and his supporters had suggested.

Trump also pilloried Pence on Twitter for presiding over Congress during the certification, accusing him of not “[having] the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify … USA demands the truth!”

Pence hasn’t publicly responded to Trump’s statement.

Wednesday’s press release notes that Pence and his wife are currently residing in Northern Virginia and plan to move back to Indiana in the summer.

“Details on how to make scheduling requests and send correspondence to the former vice president and former second lady will be forthcoming,” it says.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

