(EN-VOLVE) – Bill Gates, George Soros, and several members of the Rockefeller family were deemed responsible for the advent and spread of the Chinese virus, which has killed tens of thousands of small businesses and forever changed the world for the worst.

A Peruvian court charged the group with responsibility for creating the coronavirus pandemic.

In its decision, the Chicha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber said the pandemic was the invention of a “criminal elite around the world” made up of billionaires such as Soros, Gates and Rockefeller, among others.

