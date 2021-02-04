http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2AV3HmtDGZU/

A man robbed a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in California for its chicken after the eatery refused him service for not wearing a mask, officials said.

The individual came to the back of the Pasadena restaurant, demanded chicken and waffles, then fled the scene, police and store officials told ABC 7, adding that he is still at large.

“The incident happened at the Roscoe’s location on Lake Avenue in Pasadena around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday,” the report continued:

Police and restaurant officials say when the suspect first walked into the restaurant to order, he was turned away because he wasn’t wearing a mask and was told he could return if he was wearing one. Instead, he showed up at the back of the restaurant with a gun. At first restaurant staff was confused as to what he wanted because the cash registers were in front.

Reporter Veronica Miracle shared surveillance footage from inside the restaurant, writing, “The guy told the cook, ‘PUT THE CHICKEN IN THE BAG.’ I can’t make this up”:

Here is surveillance video of the Roscoe’s Chicken n Waffle robbery. The guy walks in with a gun, through the back, to the kitchen. The guy told the cook, “PUT THE CHICKEN IN THE BAG.” I can’t make this up. Hear from the cook at 11p on @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/0h0sKmXFy4 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) February 4, 2021

Once he told the cook to put the food in a bag, manager Angela Prieto said, “The cook looked and him, the cook didn’t move, so the guy went back in the kitchen with the gun. Then he came out with food and left.”

Prieto added that the man did not take any cash but “He actually took chicken and before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken.”

No one was injured at the time of the incident.

However, the manager said her staff members, especially the cashier, were frightened.

“She was very, very scared. And when I first talked to her she was basically hysterical, but after a while she calmed down and started laughing about it because she realized all he did was take some chicken,” Prieto explained.

Pasadena police are still looking for the suspect and asked anyone with information to call (626)744-4501.

