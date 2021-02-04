https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/damaged-republican-party/

Republican “leaders” like Mitch McConnell are pointing fingers at Trump-supporting representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But when it came time to fight for millions of Trump supporters, the Republicans leaders ran.

Despite enormous evidence, they did nothing to stand against election fraud.

And now, they’re doing nothing to stop the Democrats.

TRENDING: “We Really Did Have a Terrific Vote Tonight”- Trump-Hater Liz Cheney Gloats after GOP Lawmakers Vote 145-61 to Keep Her in Leadership Role (VIDEO)

That makes us wonder: Who has done the most damage to the Republican Party?

Is it Trump supporters?

Or Republican “leaders” like Mitch McConnell?

Tell us: Who Has Done More Damage To The Republican Party – Mitch McConnell or Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

