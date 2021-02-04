https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/02/04/donald-trump-resigns-from-sag-aftra-slams-dismal-record-as-a-union/

Former President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), stating, “I no longer wish to be associated with your union.”

Trump’s resignation comes after SAG-AFTRA threatened to expel him from the actor’s union, claiming that it found “probable cause” that the former president — who has been a member for more than 30 years — has “violated the union’s Constitution” over the events on Capitol Hill last month.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump wrote to SAG president Gabrielle Carteris in a letter obtained by Fox News.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!” Trump continued.

The former president added that he has “also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.”

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump continued. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’”

Trump was referring to a video posted last year by actors Morgan Freeman, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Sheen, and Mark Hamill, who slammed the union’s health plan benefit cuts, claiming that nearly 12,000 guild members are set to be kicked off the plan, most of whom are elderly.

In the video, Goldberg asks, “why isn’t the union fighting for me?”

In his resignation letter, Trump went on to slam the union for its “policy failures,” adding that its “disciplinary failures are even more egregious.”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” wrote Trump. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA.”

“You have done nothing for me,” the former president added.

