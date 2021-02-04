https://www.dailywire.com/news/princess-bride-star-tells-cruz-he-has-contempt-for-him-cruz-fires-back-photo-that-star-signed-to-him

On Wednesday morning, actor Cary Elwes, famed for his leading role as “Westley” in the film “The Princess Bride,” hissed at GOP Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) that “not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?”

Elwes continued in his tweet by quoting from the movie, “@inconceivable,” adding, “I think not, you miserable ROUS.” Elwes seemed to imply that Cruz was a rat with the word “ROUS,” which stands for the “Rodents of Unusual Size” that Westley and his love interest Buttercup encounter in the film.

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

Cruz fired back with a photo of a framed picture of Elwes garbed as Westley, which Elwes had inscribed, “To Sen. Cruz. Best Wishes.” Cruz tweeted, “Does this mean you want your picture back?”

By now, Cruz is a veteran of the wars with Hollywood celebrities attacking him, wars in which he invariably strikes back with gusto. In December 2018, Jimmy Kimmel presented a skit in which he conversed with God (played by Billy Crystal) and Satan (played by Dave Grohl) to decide whether Ted Cruz should go to Hell.

Ultimately, Crystal and Grohl played “rock, paper, scissors” to determine Cruz’s fate, as neither of them wanted him, and Crystal issued some insults directed at Cruz.

Cruz fired back on Twitter, writing, “Really getting into the Christmas spirit, Jimmy Kimmel just aired a skit with ‘God & Satan’ arguing and eventually deciding that I should go to Hell. It’s almost as if Jimmy’s feelings are still hurt that I kicked his a** at hoops.”

Really getting into the Christmas spirit, Jimmy Kimmel just aired a skit with “God & Satan” arguing and eventually deciding that I should go to Hell. It’s almost as if Jimmy’s feelings are still hurt that I kicked his ass at hoops…. https://t.co/FuehUsGHwX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2018

Last October, actor Jim Carrey, who had taken up painting sordid pictures of various Republicans in recent years as his film career came to a standstill, offered his latest chef-d’œuvre: a painting of Cruz in fiery red, captioning it, “Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020.”

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

An unfazed Cruz told Carrey just where he could stick his picture, tweeting, “Hey, @JimCarrey, can I get a copy of this for my office?”

Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office? https://t.co/45cQviMafH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

In April 2020, late-night television host Conan O’Brien, who had consistently attacked Cruz over the years, moaned about the effect the coronavirus had upon him. Cruz promptly seized the opening, issuing a hilarious and pointed response. O’Brien complained, “I’m starting to miss things I hated.” Cruz, not mentioning that O’Brien was harder to find on what was his current network than he was at the peak of his career on NBC, answered succinctly, “I miss you too.”

I miss you too. https://t.co/xv32g5DE2h — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 19, 2020

Last August, Cruz targeted Hollywood, announcing he was targeting Hollywood for its habit of allowing Communist China to censor its content.

Cruz said he would introduce a bill, titled the “Stopping Censorship, Restoring Integrity, Protecting Talkies” Act, that would terminate Defense Department assistance for any film studio that capitulates to Chinese censors, the New York Post reported.

Cruz issued a statement asserting, “For too long, Hollywood has been complicit in China’s censorship and propaganda in the name of bigger profits. The SCRIPT Act will serve as a wakeup call by forcing Hollywood studios to choose between the assistance they need from the American government and the dollars they want from China.”

