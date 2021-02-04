https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/pro-trump-makeup-vlogger-cancele-sephora-launches-make-makeup-great-line/

(NEON NETTLE) – Beauty vlogger Amanda Ensing has enjoyed years of success for her popular online videos on YouTube and Instagram, amassing 1.4 million subscribers, even winning sponsorship from global brands. But all that came to a halt after she revealed last month that she was a Christian Trump supporter and conservative.

Ensing said she received a barrage of attacks from angry leftists after she came out as a Trump supporter. She has now lost her contract with French beauty giant Sephora as a result.

But Ensing is standing firm and announced she is now launching a beauty brand of her own.

