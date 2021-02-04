https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/02/progressives-cry-insurrection-and-treason-theyre-don-feder/

“You’re a traitor,” the left bellows. “It’s an insurrection.” But don’t sweat it. Progressives merely want to demonize their opponents, crush free speech, stage witch hunts, and destroy as many lives as possible in the process.

The left is on a roll. It has practical control of both houses of Congress as well as the presidency, with Joe Biden pirouetting to a lively tune played by Bernie, AOC and Kamala, as Big Tech and Big Media cheer from the sidelines. So why not censorship, shaming and ostracism?

The House that Pelosi built impeached Donald Trump again, this time after he left office, essentially for words he spoke – saying he won the 2020 election and urging his supporters to fight certification of the electoral vote.

Oh, that and January 6, when an “insurrectionist mob breached the Capitol building, vandalizing federal property and taking selfies on the floor of the Senate,” PBS hyperventilated. Insurrection, like an attempt to overthrow the government — by protestors taking selfies?

Apparently, that’s all it takes to overthrow a government with 1.3 million active-duty military personnel armed with nuclear missiles, stealth fighters, battleships, tanks and all the rest.

It’s said that some of the “insurrectionists” inside the Capitol came from a Trump rally on the Ellipse that had a festive atmosphere, with children playing ball while parents cheered speeches. “Allons enfants de la Patrei, let’s storm the Bastille! And, while we’re at it, let’s bring the kids along. Afterward, we can take them to a puppet show and get ice cream.”

The cries of treason and demands for censorship are too loud to ignore. A group of self-styled publishing professionals (mostly hack writers and mailroom clerks) have signed an open letter demanding that publishers shun books by former Trump administration officials. The manifesto was originally titled “No Book Deals for Traitors.”

A Washington Post opinion writer had nice things to say about the 1798 Alien and Sedition Acts, by which the Federalists tried to suppress the speech of their opponents in time for the election of 1800.

Those urging boycotts of conservative media outlets and de-platforming once were content with calling us bitter-clingers and incorrigibles. Now the Post’s media columnist demands that advertisers “walk away from FOX News,” because of its “role in the 400,000 lives lost to the pandemic and (watch out, here it comes) the disastrous attack of January 6.”

All the left has to do is level an accusation, use the magic words “January 6” or “insurrection” and any one of us can find ourselves accused of treason.

Of course, when urban centers went up in flames throughout the spring and summer (property damage estimated between $1 billion and $2 billion), when cops were murdered, when rioters tried to storm federal buildings and when so-called autonomous zones were being set up, there was not a word of protest from the guardians of constitutional government.

Then candidate Biden insisted Antifa wasn’t really an organization but just an idea. He’s yet to say anything at all about Black Lives Matter, just nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, in perhaps the ultimate irony. And now he’s singing its refrain, when he bloviates about America’s “deep racial inequalities.”

Remember Antifa’s chant: “No borders. No wall. No USA at all.” What do you suppose that was about? A call for reform?

Nancy Pelosi, who says “the enemy is within the House of Representatives” (she means Republican Reps), doesn’t care how many people lost their livelihoods when their businesses burned to the ground (or how many died when cities slashed police budgets in response to rioters’ demands), but should someone put their feet on her sacred desk – and it’s a threat to the very foundations of the republic.

The same people who told us that refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance was patriotic are now telling us that complaining about election fraud is treason.

Progressives define treason not as an attempt to change the nature of our government (Obama said he wanted to “fundamentally transform America”) by mob action or elite subversion. They don’t mean Jane Fonda’s 1972 trip to Hanoi, where she provided aid and comfort to an enemy that had killed more than 50,000 Americans. They don’t mean the president’s son taking gobs of money from the Chinese Communists (with 10% set aside for the big guy), the principal threat to our security for the rest of this century.

Nope. When they say treason, they mean opposition to their ideology: abortion that blends into infanticide, boys in girls’ bathrooms, white-coat fascism, the destruction of domestic energy production in the name of global warming and open borders.

Traitors would include the Keystone pipeline worker who bemoans the loss of a high-paying job, those who fail to pay homage at the shrine of Anthony Fauci, and bigots who adhere to Judeo-Christian values.

By conducting cultural purges, staging Congressional show trials, and trying to regulate speech, progressives are the real threat our existence as a free people.

Coming soon, the House Committee on Un-Pelosi Activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

