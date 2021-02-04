https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-even-vaccinated-social-distancing-wearing-masks-will-essential-video/

It was never about a virus.

“Social distancing” (Communism) and mask-wearing is here to stay.

The Democrats are never going to let go of their newfound power.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing a mask will essential.”

WATCH:

PSAKI: “Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks will be essential.” pic.twitter.com/UpbtgGG1XG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2021

