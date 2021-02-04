https://trendingpolitics.com/mass-hysteria-maxine-waters-says-trump-should-be-charged-with-premeditated-murder/

After spending 30 years in Washington, there isn’t much Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) can take credit for, with the exception of becoming one of her party’s best gaslighters.

Because if you can’t really accomplish anything legislatively as a lawmaker, then find something else to be good at — right?

“Mad Maxine” was at it again Wednesday during an appearance with one of cable news’ biggest racists, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “where she made the bold claim that Trump should be charged with premeditated murder,” PJ Media reported, adding: “Waters even launched a new conspiracy theory by alleging, without evidence, that Trump had ‘advance planning about the invasion’ at the Capitol.”

“What’s so interesting about all of this is they tried to make themselves the victim when indeed they are following the president of the United States of America who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol,” Waters claimed without any pushback from Reid.

MAXINE WATERS: Trump “should be charged with premeditated murder.” pic.twitter.com/zw2Amz3ATz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 4, 2021

“Even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in this campaign. As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection,” she said, without any sort of corroboration or indication about where she got that information (probably because there is zero evidence for it).

“Because I took on this president early, I called for his impeachment early, I have been threatened time and time again,” she said.

“So yes, we are threatened, but we can’t back up,” Waters continued. “We’ve got to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice. For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it, and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis adds:

Once again, Maxine Waters is just making up stories as she speaks. According to her, Trump “sat and watched” the riot at the Capitol even though he was actually still giving his speech when the riot began, and there is literally nothing he said during his speech that could be considered “inciting” the riot, unless you count that part where he said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

He also noted the logistics: Trump’s speech was at Freedom Plaza, which is a 26-minute walk from the U.S. Capitol Building. He’d have to have super-vision to ‘watch’ it all unfold.

Poor Maxine; just another victim of hatred.

But wait, as the National Review reminds us:

…Waters has come under fire for her own divisive comments, including in 2018 when she suggested people harass Trump administration officials in public over its “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she told a crowd in California. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”

But in the Democrat world we live in, that’s not ‘incitement’ that’s ‘fighting injustice.’ Or something.

