(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – An appeals court handed supporters of public religious displays a major victory Tuesday, ruling that a nativity scene outside an Indiana courthouse does not violate the U.S. Constitution.

At issue was a Christmas nativity scene in Brownstown, Ind., which depicts Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by the wise men, the shepherds and angels. The scene is part of a larger holiday display that also includes a depiction of Santa Claus, reindeer and Christmas carolers. Brownstown is the seat of Jackson County, Ind.

An Indiana citizen, Rebecca Woodring, sued the county and argued the nativity display violates the U.S. Constitution. She is an atheist. But the U.S. Seventh Circuit of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, upheld the display as constitutional.

