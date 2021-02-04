https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/public-relations-stunt-trumps-lawyers-respond-democrat-raskins-request-trump-testify-oath-impeachment-trial/

Trump’s lead impeachment lawyers: David Schoen (L), Bruce Castor (R)

House Democrats are requesting Donald Trump testify under oath, which would include cross-examination at the senate impeachment trial.

Democrat Rep Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, sent a letter to Trump and his counsel on Thursday asking him to answer questions about his January 6 speech.

The Democrats don’t have a case so they are trying to set up a perjury trap.

President Trump’s lead impeachment lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor responded to Rep. Raskin with FIRE.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Schoen and Castor said. “As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding.”

They continued, “Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen.”

“The use or our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games.”

Sorry Dems, Donald Trump will not be testifying under oath.

🚨Response to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin🚨 pic.twitter.com/I13JBvbkmD — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 4, 2021

